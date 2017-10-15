Rumour: The Shield reunion to not last longer

Bengaluru, October 15: Ever since the official poster of the WWE TLC PPV was released, there was huge speculation of The Shield to reunite. The rumours were made true, as the trio of Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns got on the same page during last edition of Monday Night Raw. This was the moment that the WWE Universe has been waiting for since the last three years.

As per the confirmations made on WWE.com, The Shield will now headline the upcoming TLC PPV on October 22nd. They will take on the team of The Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro and Braun Strowman in a handicap match. Needless to say, this match is more than enough to make the Raw-branded event a complete sell-out.

In the absence of marquee names like Brock Lesnar and John Cena, the WWE Creative Team needed a suitable main event and they came up with the idea to reunite The Hounds of Justice. Despite having a stacked card, the Hell in a Cell PPV was not a full house. Hence, the company heads do not want it to be repeated again this time.

Now, the question still remains as to how long the most popular faction of this generation will continue to stick together. A report from cagesideseats.com has some info on it. According to them, we can’t expect to see these three as a team for a long time. The association of te trio is bound to come to an end by the end of this year.

Each one of them is a main event star on the Raw brand and the officials can’t afford to make them compete as a team. So, they might end up having a big match at the Survivor Series PPV in November which will be the last match for The Shield, for now.

But, prior to that, we can’t wait to see them bringing the house down at the TLC PPV. This will be a match under No Disqualification capacity where the group has always found a way to thrive. So, the 4-on-3 handicap match is going to be a worthy main event, for sure.