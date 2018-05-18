Rumour: The Undertaker to compete several times in WWE this year

However, after a lot of demand from the fans to see the greatest in-ring performer of all-time, it finally happened at Wrestlemania 34. The Undertaker returned after multiple call outs from John Cena who pleaded for the dream match. Needless to say, he was seen in the best shape of his career even at that old age.

So, the the fans had expectations that he will feature in more matches in the future. To fulfill their wish, WWE announced one additional match for him at the Greatest Royal Rumble event. The special gimmick for him i.e. the Casket Match made its way back to the WWE.

As expected, the Deadman sent his opponent Rusev, straight to hell, inside that Casket. In the future, he will do the same to some more names in the WWE, if recent reports are to be believed. The reports say the GRR casket match was not the last of the Undertaker's schedule, for this year.

According to the reports of PWStream, the Phenom will make more in-ring appearances, in this year. They gave updates stating that "The hope in the backstage is that The Undertaker will be willing to wrestle more frequently, potentially up to four or five times this year."

In general, the Deadman rises from the dark to wrestle only around the Wrestlemania season for the past few years. But, this year, he is likely to compete in more matches. The restructured hip is the big reason behind this. He had a surgically repaired hip, last year. It is evident that he did not go under the knives for only one farewell match.

So, when the big dual brand PPVs occur, there are chances that the Undertaker will resurface. Already, the storyline with John Cena suggested the same. The match was a squash match which did not live up to the hype of a dream match. Hence, it might be certain that the Cenation Leader will want another shot to the Deadman in the near future.

So, this would certainly bring him back in more competitions. However, it depends entirely on the Undertaker, himself. He takes the final call over his schedule which can be altered, later.