Rumour: The Undertaker is done performing at WWE WrestleMania

As noted earlier, WWE has been planning to insert several legendary superstars into the match card of WrestleMania 36. The list does not include The Undertaker.

Edge is being rumoured to make an in-ring comeback and probably wrestle at on the showcase of immortals. The Dirty Sheets has informed that WWE officials are considering doing Edge vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 36.

Speculations suggest that Hulk Hogan will compete in the last match of his career at WrestleMania 36. He is pushing WWE to let this happen as the show takes place in his hometown of Tampa, Florida.

Also, Goldberg has recently spoken indicating a potential comeback to in-ring competition in time for the show slated on April 5th, 2020.

The notable thing here is that while the creative team has been discussing plans for Edge, John Cena, Hulk Hogan, Triple H or even Goldberg whereas The Undertaker’s name is completely out of the context.

Surprisingly, for the second year in a row, no plans are reserved for the Phenome at WrestleMania 36. The potential reason for the same was indicated too as noted by wwfoldschool.com,

"Undertaker wasn’t used at WrestleMania 35, and if part-time names like Cena, Edge, Triple H, and Goldberg have matches or roles at WrestleMania 36, there’s a big chance that WWE might not use Taker at another WrestleMania and save him for future shows (mostly Saudi Arabia PPVs) due to enough star power already on the match-card."

This is why the originally planned match between The Fiend vs. The Undertaker (which was supposed to be 'Taker's final match) was cancelled. Instead, now the plan is to put the Universal Champion against the Big Dog, Roman Reigns in the main event of the show.

On this note, rumours have started spreading that 2020 could be the final year of The Undertaker’s in-ring career. In that case, he has already performed in his final match at WrestleMania 34 where he squashed John Cena in a match that barely lasted for over 3 minutes. At present, his WrestleMania win/loss record stands at 24-2.