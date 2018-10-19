Rumour: The Undertaker to retire after WWE Wrestlemania 35

Not only did he squash John Cena on his return match at Wrestlemania 34, but continued to make several appearances in WWE events. He performed in shows like Greatest Royal Rumble. MSG Live and the recently bygone Super Show Down. The next in the list would be WWE Crown Jewel at Saudi Arabia in a huge tag team match. Brothers of Destruction will reunite to take on the famous faction known as D-Generation X.

Apparently, these appearances could mark the last string of matches for the Undertaker before he retires. Recent reports suggest that 2019 will mark the end of his career. The greatest wrestler to step foot in the history of sports entertainment will go into the dawn, as per that report. Starting from 1989, his career would span 30 years if the rumours are right.

Joe Peisich of Barnburner’s No Holds Barred podcast confirmed that the former WWE Champion is in the twilight point of his career. Wrestlemania 35 will be the show where he will compete for one last time. Additionally, the source also claimed that Undertaker will be inducted into the Hall of Fame just two nights before the show, (via Ringsidenews.com)

“It looks like the Undertaker will be, from what I hear, retiring officially at WrestleMania this year, and go into the Hall of Fame before WrestleMania. I hear Undertaker and Batista are the two marquee names for Hall of Fame induction.”

Undertaker's retirement has been one constant topic for the past several years considering his age. But the indomitable warrior continues to bring back his A-game every single time he shows up. WWE does not want to lose him at the earliest considering the his marquee status. This is why Saudi Arabia is paying him a huge amount to sell out the Crown Jewel PPV event. We’ll see how his career unfolds out once this major event is over.