Rumour: The Undertaker to return at Survivor Series PPV

Bengaluru, September 15: The Undertaker looked like he retired from in-ring competition after digesting a loss at the hands of Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 33. Since the retirement was not confirmed by the WWE which is why the fans are speculating for one rematch against The Big Dog.

This is an inevitable match for The Deadman who is the most unpredictable character in the history of sports entertainment.

Now, the reason why The Phenom was away from the WWE was due to a hip surgery. From a very long time he had been dealing with back problems. Once the match at Wrestlemania was done, he underwent a hip surgery to fix his battle scars from his WWE career that lasted for over 25 years.

It is hard to recover completely from such a surgery that deals with the hip or spine. Hence, we thought the rumours of his retirement were legit. However, off late several dependable source report that a return might be just around the corner.

A promo segment took place between John Cena and Roman Reigns to set the hypes for the upcoming No Mercy PPV. The latter one was bragging about his biggest win against Taker at Mania 33 when Cena replied with the following words:

“I’m not the Undertaker. I’m not a battered veteran at the end of his career with a bad hip.”

This was noted in a report from PWIisder.com that suggested that his name was mentioned to bring him back in a certain capacity. The No Mercy PPV might mark the much-anticipated time of his return. One of the vignettes of the upcoming event is features a gong similar to The Undertaker which is yet another hint of a return.

Interestingly, the source also suggests that The Undertaker might interfere in the match between Cena and Reigns to set up a match against Cena. This dream match that never happened might be scheduled to take place at this year’s Survivor Series.

This is the last dual brand PPV of the year that will take place in the month of November. Considering that this is the particular PPV where the Undertaker was first seen, the return seems even more possible. We have to wait and see if this report turns out to be true.