Rumour: The Undertaker to return on WWE Raw

Apparently, another such return is stored on this week's WWE Raw with the greatest performer of this generation and perhaps of all-time expected to return after a long time. None other than The Undertaker is the name that has been floating in rumor mill and he might show up tonight to shock the crowd. So 'things can't get bigger than this' as quoted by Michael Cole, the voice of WWE.

Pwinsider.com provided this spoiler for tonight's edition by stating that The Undertaker is currently scheduled to make an appearance. However, there is no concrete evidence found on this regard. So the appearance remains a huge speculation as of now. But we surely can't help, but get chills in our spine to think of a potential Undertaker appearance.

The primary reason for this sudden return on WWE Raw is to add hype to the upcoming match at Super Show Down, where Undertaker is set to take on Triple H. Super Show Down which is going to be the biggest live event in the history of the company will take place on October 6. This match is expected to be the headliner of the night which is why a strong buildup is definitely needed to keep the excitement in check.

Shawn Michaels has already been booked for tonight's WWE Raw to talk on this match and it looks like his old friend will also join him inside the ring during this promo segment. Popular belief is that HBK will also announce that he will play the role of Special Guest Referee in the upcoming match. So, 'Taker will be there to send a message to him.

The Undertaker has been absent from WWE Raw for a long time and has not made a single appearance since March 2017 as all of his appearances since then have been reserved for contests inside the ring in either PPV or live events. Whether he makes his return tonight is not confirmed but either way, he will have to show-up soon at the Super Show Down event in Melbourne, Australia.

Triple H has already appeared on Raw in the post-Summerslam edition to start the buildup for the match. Now it might be the Undertaker's turn to make his presence felt on the course. Overall, this should be a special episode from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. The Labor Day edition will also witness The Bella Twins returning to in-ring action after three years.