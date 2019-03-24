Rumour: The Undertaker set for huge segment at WWE Wrestlemania 35

However, the WWE Universe should not lose hopes as positive reports about the possible involvement of The Undertaker have emerged lately. A reliable source has hinted that he may not be wrestling on the show but there will be a huge segment in-store for him. Apparently, the WWE might have already begun an angle to bring him back, which went unnoticed on WWE Raw.

According to WrestleVotes, The Undertaker is expected be part of a huge segment during the 35th edition of the 'show of shows.’ The most likely person to stand opposite him on that night will be Elias from Raw roster. There is a reason that we have seen repeated interruptions during Elias' musical segments. It could be an indication that the Phenom himself will show up at Wrestlemania 35 to cut him off during his segment.

Elias himself also hinted the same by confirming that he will come up with a special Wrestlemania performance. On that, the source stated the following,

"Seems like all this interruption stuff with Elias is going to lead to an Undertaker interruption at WrestleMania now with Elias announcing he has a special performance, no?"

A further hint was given on this week’s episode of Raw which took place in Chicago, Illinois. A production truck’s picture went viral on social media that had a Wrestlemania 35 poster featuring The Undertaker. WWE only puts graphics of those stars that will be part of the show. And with him on that graphic, it might come as a big relief as it’s a hint straight from the WWE that the bells will toll at the biggest event of the year.

Last year, The Undertaker featured in a match against John Cena at Wrestlemania 34 to make his comeback in the WWE. He continued performing in a series of matches until Crown Jewel where he teamed up with Kane to face DX - Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Since then, the rumour mill has said that his WWE contract has expired. However, WWE has not officially confirmed the same.