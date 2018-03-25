Rumour: Top WWE Raw superstar to be introduced with new gimmick

The entire Hardy family members like Senor Benjamin, Brother Nero, Vanguard, Skarsgard and more were introduced to the WWE Universe and they entertained us. All of them helped elder Hardy in the match. Hence, the outcome of the contest went in favor of the Woken One which was expected.

At the end of the match, Bray Wyatt was pushed into the Lake of Reincarnation situated at the Hardy Compound. This is a strange lake where if one falls, he comes back in a different state. It was seen from the past storyline angles in Impact Wrestling that new characters were born after superstars fell into the lake.

So, the same could happen to Bray Wyatt, as well when he comes out of the the Lake of Reincarnation. This was confirmed in a report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter who stated that the former WWE Champion is set to be repackaged in a new gimmick when he comes back on WWE TV.

These were his quotes (courtesy ringsidenews.com)

"So, I guess he's going to come back different. I think it's been a year of needing repackaging. I don't know what he'll do but hopefully, it's something completely different because the other character ran it's course a long time ago."

There's no update on the what gimmick the Eater of the World could be given at this point of time. But, it is expected to be something bizarre like Matt Hardy. Whoever fell into the Lake inside the Hardy Compound have attained the Woken state. This time around, things should not be any different. For now, Bray Wyatt would be kept away from WWE TV for sometime.

This indicates that he will miss this year's Wrestlemania after being DELETED by his nemesis. As per the source, a gimmick change for the former leader of the Wyatt family was a long time coming. His character was literally lost in the storyline perspective for a long time. A fresh character would help to rebuild himself as a main-event superstar.