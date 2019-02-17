English

Rumour: Tug of war between WWE and AEW for Batista

By Raja
Batista (image courtesy WWE)
Batista (image courtesy WWE)

Bengaluru, February 17: Batista is a bonafide main-eventer when it comes to the big events of the WWE. He even closed Wrestlemania on multiple occasions to earn himself the status of a future Hall of Famer. So it does not come as a surprise that WWE would want him back soon. But WWE's current rival, AEW might come as a spoilsport, as per the reports.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet confirmed that WWE officials are back in talks with Dave Bautista as Wrestlemania approaches. He cited old reports that WWE wanted him to make an appearance in a non-physical capacity. But now he is being considered for a match,

"According to multiple sources, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star is deep in talks with WWE about a return on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

The reliable source then added that AEW has also contacted the former world champion to sign a deal. They also want to get Batista for their pay-per-view event named Double or Nothing set for May 25. In fact, Batista finds their deal quite interesting too. So WWE has not been able to lock him for the April 7 extravaganza in New York.

"However, we’re told he’s 50/50 on returning at this point based on how talks have gone. In addition to this, we’re told there’s been interest expressed to Dave from All Elite Wrestling and he isn’t turning them away. Our sources say he’s listening to what both companies have to offer."

WWE wanted Batista to take his rightful spot in the Hall of Fame club last year. He was their first choice to become the headliner. But he still had the wish to compete in the WWE for one last stint and turned down the offer. Reports were also out that officials considered him for a role at Wrestlemania 34. But things did not go down well between the two parties.

Batista returned on Smackdown 1000 to tease a match against Triple H in the near future. He took a shot at his Evolution partner mentioning how he accepted everything in his illustrious career but never has been able to defeat him in a match. Now Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that these two are all set to go at each other at Wrestlemania 35. Batista has most probably rejected AEW's offer just to face The Game at the biggest event of the year. Only time will tell if we are going to see one final battle between these two legends.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 17, 2019, 13:22 [IST]
