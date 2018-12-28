Rumour: Two big debuts set for WWE Royal Rumble 2019

The next PPV in the schedule is slated to happen on January 27th in the form of Royal Rumble. This will be the 32nd edition of the event which has always been the first PPV show to kick off a calendar year in WWE.

There are talks that two big debuts could happen before or after or even on the show which can change the landscape of the main roster.

WWE has been heavily promoting the debut of Lars Sullivan on WWE main roster. The vignettes of the star started to air since Survivor Series which hints that the monster will bring utter chaos once he makes the move.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter gave updates on his first appearance on the scene and plans for him were also expounded upon.

As reported by the source, Lars Sullivan promos were about to go on air from WWE TLC. According to the original paln, it would have been aired for a month before the debut eventually happened at Royal Rumble. But Vince McMahon saw those promos and got so impressed that he decided to put it on TV at Survivor Series. This has given some additional timespan for WWE commentators to add hype for Sullivan's debut.

The source also suggested that Royal Rumble still remains the speculated time when we might see Lars Sullivan for the first time on the main roster. He will decide whether to join WWE Raw or Smackdown, by himself. Meanwhile, another fellow NXT recruit will also await his entry to the mainstay scene at the same time. He is none other than the former NXT Champion, Aleister Black.

The current plans are to have Aleister Black perform on Smackdown Live and Lars Sullivan will be on Monday Night Raw. Both these men are rare physical specimens on the roster. So they should receive an immediate push after they arrive to the main roster.

Vince McMahon would be personally invested on Lars Sullivan since he has favoritism to the so-called monsters in the WWE. This is why we have received an inhuman persona of Braun Strowman in 2016. The same can happen with Sullivan who is now being referred to as the 'hottest free agent in sports entertainment today’.