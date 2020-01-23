Rumour: Two legendary WWE superstars to miss WrestleMania 36

English
By Raja
WWE WrestleMania 36 (image courtesy YouTube)
WWE WrestleMania 36 (image courtesy YouTube)

Bengaluru, January 23: Earlier reports hinted that The Undertaker will make his return to in-ring competition at the next Saudi Arabia pay-per-view which was set to take place on February 20 but now it has been pushed back for a week.

No info about who the Deadman's opponent will be at the event is available right now. But his presence itself is pleasant news for the Saudi fans who were disappointed with his absence the last time around.

The flip side to this is a negative news for the hardcore fans though as The Undertaker is nowhere to be found in WWE's WrestleMania plans. As per a report from wwfoldschool.com, this will be the second year in a row that the greatest performer in the history of the 'show of shows' won't step his foot into the 'holy ground'.

However, this is not an unpredictable scenario as WWE officials believe that The Undertaker is no longer needed at WrestleMania as the card would be star-studded anyway. Instead, his limited appearances could be saved for future Saudi Arabia dates as he is contractually obligated to perform there. So, we expect him to be back on board soon after Royal Rumble passes by or at the event itself.

Another legendary name who is most likely to miss WrestleMania 36 is Jeff Hardy. The former 8-time tag team champion has been out of action for nearly 9 months due to a leg injury which occured just after WrestleMania 35. But most importantly, Jeff is also going through some legal procedures after his arrest last year due to DUI charges.

According to the reports of PWInsider.com, Jeff Hardy's next court hearing will be on April 6th which is just one day after WrestleMania 36. It means WWE won't be considering his name to be part of any WrestleMania storylines. (Since Jeff is someone against whom an investigation is going on and it's strictly against the company's Wellness Policy)

As it stands, WWE want the Charismatic Enigma to deal with his health as well as legal issues. Once those issues are fixed, only then they will consider his return. But then again, the contractual dispute could play a big role. His contract was originally going to end in March. But WWE would have to negotiate it due to his long unavailability from the picture due to injury as well as personal matters.

This brings us to Jeff's brother, Matt Hardy, who has become a jobber on WWE TV as of late. WWE is using him to get squashed by emerging talents which has certainly frustrated the Hardy Boyz supporters. After digesting another loss at the hands of Erick Rowan this past Monday night on Raw, Matt was trending on Twitter.

Matt highlighted this through his official handle to thank all his well-wishers. If WWE does not intend to change the booking for him then his departure is almost certain following March 1st when his current WWE contract officially ends. Insider news suggests Matt is being punished by the company's creative heads for Jeff's guilt.

Story first published: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 13:07 [IST]
