Rumour: Two more opponents waiting for Shawn Michaels after returning to competition

Rather a whole bunch of bright talents is waiting for the Heart Break Kidd from the new generation superstars. Apparently, WWE has chosen two among them to set up future matches. Brad Sheperd revealed the planning on a recent edition of Barnburner Radio’s Fired Up podcast. He confirmed that the current planning is to bring HBK back to competition for multiple matches.

The WWE Champion, AJ Styles, and the popular NXT Superstar, Johnny Gargano will be the first two solo opponents for him upon comeback. Furthermore, ringsidenews.com confirmed that plans might be changed in due course,

“What I’m told is something about this internally feels a bit different. Now that’s just speculation based on the internal feeling in WWE. Nothing is confirmed. I just found that very interesting.”

AJ Styles is considered to be the modern version of Shawn Michaels. He is the best technical wrestler present in the current locker room who always dreamt to have a match against his predecessor. Fans wanted this match for a long time. It almost happened back at Royal Rumble 2017 if HBK would have agreed to WWE’s terms.

But he was happy to stay retired. Meanwhile, Johnny Gargano is the name whom he wanted to wrestle if a comeback happens. This man was under his supervision at the WWE Performance Center. So the hardcore NXT fans wanted to see the match alongside the pro-wrestling universe. Going by the source, the match is likely to be in the pipeline, once Shawn Michaels becomes available for competition.

Furthermore, another match against The Undertaker is still not wiped out from the card. No matter what these two legends locking horns could be a special moment for the fans. So WWE already booked them in a bigger live event show in Saudi Arabia named Crown Jewel. The Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, and Wrestlemania will come in the PPV programming, thereafter. We can definitely expect HBK to wrestle in some of these big PPV events against the mentioned names.