English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Rumour: Vince McMahon to change direction of WWE programming at Monday Night Raw

By Raja
Vince McMahon returns on WWE Raw (image courtesy Twitter)
Vince McMahon returns on WWE Raw (image courtesy Twitter)

Bengaluru, Dec 17: The news of Vince McMahon coming back to WWE Raw might have overshadowed the hype of WWE TLC. These days, he only shows up on some bigger occasions or with some historic announcements.

With Raw TV ratings hitting an all-time low, bringing back The Boss is the rightmost decision. He is supposed to 'shake things up', as per confirmations from WWE.com.

There have been some speculations about what this return could possibly mean. WWE Universe is indeed expecting a major change on WWE Raw in terms storylines which have become stale, mostly.

This should be the only reason why Vince McMahon is bothering to show up on the flagship show all of a sudden. But some reports wiped out those chances.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE officials are not worried about the decline in recent TV ratings on WWE Raw. They have some big plans in store when 2019 kicks off. It should be able to hook the audience back to the TV screen again. They have some 'big idea' that will drag fans back to WWE's flagship programming.

The source did not reveal what that exactly means. But we won't be surprised to see a completely new direction in WWE shows with this appearance by Vince McMahon. The source hinted that the big storylines in store for 2019 can start from tonight onwards that in turn will kick off even bigger things. It can mark the dawn of a new era in the WWE.

Here is what Bryan Alvarez from the source has stated,

“For those of you who hate Raw, all I’m going to do is tell you that the belief within WWE is that — take this for what it’s worth — they believe it is all turning around in January. Apparently, they have some sort of idea and they think it’s all turning around in January and that the ratings in January are going to be good again. The show is going to be better and something big is going to happen.”

He advised the fans not to keep their hopes so high, although. They did expect some big signees from the indie scene to come to the WWE. But Alvarez stated that names like Cody Rhodes and Young Buck have already denied the offer from the WWE. They will be busy expanding their own promotions around the indie scene.

At this point, Vince McMahon's appearance seems highly unpredictable. He can even announce a superstar shakeup between Raw and Smackdown or just cut a short promo just to make sure the fans tune into the show. PWInsider.com added that McMahon will not be a regular figure on WWE Raw, at all. This would be just a one-off appearance to bring a new direction to the show.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: wwe wwe raw sports
    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 14:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 17, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue