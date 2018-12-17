Rumour: Vince McMahon to change direction of WWE programming at Monday Night Raw

With Raw TV ratings hitting an all-time low, bringing back The Boss is the rightmost decision. He is supposed to 'shake things up', as per confirmations from WWE.com.

There have been some speculations about what this return could possibly mean. WWE Universe is indeed expecting a major change on WWE Raw in terms storylines which have become stale, mostly.

This should be the only reason why Vince McMahon is bothering to show up on the flagship show all of a sudden. But some reports wiped out those chances.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE officials are not worried about the decline in recent TV ratings on WWE Raw. They have some big plans in store when 2019 kicks off. It should be able to hook the audience back to the TV screen again. They have some 'big idea' that will drag fans back to WWE's flagship programming.

The source did not reveal what that exactly means. But we won't be surprised to see a completely new direction in WWE shows with this appearance by Vince McMahon. The source hinted that the big storylines in store for 2019 can start from tonight onwards that in turn will kick off even bigger things. It can mark the dawn of a new era in the WWE.

Here is what Bryan Alvarez from the source has stated,

“For those of you who hate Raw, all I’m going to do is tell you that the belief within WWE is that — take this for what it’s worth — they believe it is all turning around in January. Apparently, they have some sort of idea and they think it’s all turning around in January and that the ratings in January are going to be good again. The show is going to be better and something big is going to happen.”

He advised the fans not to keep their hopes so high, although. They did expect some big signees from the indie scene to come to the WWE. But Alvarez stated that names like Cody Rhodes and Young Buck have already denied the offer from the WWE. They will be busy expanding their own promotions around the indie scene.

At this point, Vince McMahon's appearance seems highly unpredictable. He can even announce a superstar shakeup between Raw and Smackdown or just cut a short promo just to make sure the fans tune into the show. PWInsider.com added that McMahon will not be a regular figure on WWE Raw, at all. This would be just a one-off appearance to bring a new direction to the show.