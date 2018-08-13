Rumour: Women’s Championship match at Summerslam to change

The speciality of this year's Summerslam is that there's only one part-timer name available on the entire match card. WWE mainly depends on these names to sell out such PPVs. But except for Brock Lesnar, all the other available names on the match card are regular roster members.

So we expect most of the championship matches will have combustible elements to keep the fans invested into the show. Speaking of which brings us to a delightful scenario for the Smackdown women's championship. The already announced match might undergo another major change in due course.



WWE fans will be happy to learn that the Summerslam women's title match has all the chances to become a fatal-4-way match. According to the reports of cagesideseats.com, Asuka might get added to it stacking the odds against Carmella. She already has Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair gunning for her championship.

Asuka received title opportunities at the past two PPV events, Money in the Bank and Extreme Rules. On both the occasions, shenanigans created by James Ellsworth robbed her off getting her maiden title on the main roster. She has been an irregular name on Smackdown since then which has portrayed her as a weak character.

Adding the former NXT Champion into the women's title match would give her relevant spot on the roster. This could also pave the way for her to go heel for the first time on Smackdown beating all the three other names. This, in turn, would make her maiden championship win look much natural.

If a fatal-4-way match is on the card then Carmella will have her worst nightmare come true. In that case, she neither have to be pinned or submitted to lose the prized championship. At this time, all of these are nothing but just rumours with Smackdown has only one episode to deliver before Summerslam. But this sudden change in the upcoming episode can certainly be the icing on the cake.