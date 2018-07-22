Rumour: WWE to bring PPV event exclusively for women's division

This took the female pro-wrestling world by storm and shows that there are no barriers between the male and female wrestlers when it comes to the matches. The women wrestling has already taken over the PPV main event spotlights with involvement in some marquee gimmick matches.

The process will continue to go on under the name of Women's Evolution. WWE has continuously tried to push this process to elevate the level of the female wrestlers. This is why they are about to be involved in the Mae Young Classic tournament for the second time this year. Plus, another huge show might be waiting for them by the end of this year.

A report from Pro Wrestling Sheet suggests something historic is waiting for the female superstars this fall. WWE might be in talks to schedule a PPV event with an all-women lineup. It means that the show will be exclusive to the female performers only. No such event has been hosted like this in the history of pro-wrestling so far.

Here are the updates from stillrealtous.com regarding this,

"WWE officials are discussing the idea of holding an all women’s event for the main roster in the fall, possibly in September or October. The women of WWE weren’t allowed to compete at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia back in April, so this could be WWE’s way of making up for that."

We need to mention the greatest Royal Rumble event on this note. WWE banned the female wrestlers from this show which is the biggest till date in the company’s live event history. The fans did not like this idea especially in a time when the Women’s Evolution was in progress. It created a backlash on the internet and Triple H even had to come up with a statement to please the fans.

It looks like the upcoming all-women PPV will be the much-needed compensation for the female superstars. Details of this particular show are yet to be revealed as the company is yet to reach a point where they could announce anything. Most probably, they are hosting it by the month of October if plan goes smoothly. Expectations are that most of the Raw and Smackdown female names including the NXT brand will participate in it.