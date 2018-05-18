Rumour: WWE couple John Cena and Nikki Bella break up is fake

The pair released official statements on this breakup. But, the reason behind the same was not disclosed. While there have been multiple reports about the issue. The socially active, Nikki Bella has not opened up on this situation as yet, however, her sister, Brie spoke on this sensitive issue while promoting Total Bellas show.

Apparently, this might be intentional since the rumors are suggesting that the breakup might just be fake. As per the updates from Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com, we shouldn't be surprised if somewhere down the road, we learn that the split isn't real. Rather, it is just a publicity stunt for Total Bellas and this might be why both of them have hinted to get back together in recent promotions.

The veteran journalist made known the fact that as these two are legit actors, they have played their roles pretty well. Both, John Cena and Nikki Bella are part of the E Network reality TV series since its inception and hence they coped up with it very well. So, by just spreading this false news, they have earned free publicity for their show.

Promos of the show suggest that John Cena and Nikki Bella breakup will be the focal point in the upcoming season. So, the Cenation Leader had to film them alone and it would have been impossible if they were not together.

Also, Johnson mentioned the fact that the franchise player of the WWE was not initially keen to bring his personal life on TV. But, he agreed just for the sake of his fiancee and the WWE. Ever since the year 2012, these two have started dating but Cena did not make it public until it was publicized in the Total Divas show.

This time, the 16-time world champion might have understood the need of this fake news and decided to go for it. However, the source clarified that these are speculations, at this point. He could not gather any such evidence for it. So, currently, we have to wait until May 20th when the third installment of Total Bellas finally returns to the E Network.

Meanwhile, this is what the source had stated on the issue, (courtesy stillrealtous.com)

"I want to go back to the Backlash stuff. I have heard some rumblings that your theory may be correct about this entire situation being a 'work'. I don’t have enough to report it or anything but there have definitely been some people who mutter, who have been whispering similar concerns. So you might be onto something there. So, I’m just telling you that if it comes out that this was a work, I am giving you credit now that you were the first one to call it.”