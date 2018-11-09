Rumour: WWE Evolution to become an annual event in PPV programming

Backstage reaction amongst the creative team with this show is pretty incredible. It came up with solid matches to generate a successful show whose effect will be long-lasting. Twitter had six different trends going on around the social media as the show was live in progress. The feel-good theme of the show has indicated that WWE might be willing to make Evolution an annual event.

No such confirmation has been received from WWE’s side to date. The discussion is still going on a creative level whether it was an overall success. The company claimed that the tickets have been sold out entirely. However, it is not true in reality. The photos taken on that night proves that the arena was only 70 percent full.

But that was not a big problem as the present crowd was engaged in each of the matches giving huge cheers to the female athletes. Plus, the performers were capable of making Evolution a critically-acclaimed show by all means. So Joe Peisich stated on a recent edition of the Barn Burner’s Fired Up podcast that Evolution would become an annual pay-per-view event,

“It looks like the Evolution pay-per-view will not be a 1-time only pay-per-view. I hear that they’re going to continue tradition year after year.”

As per the comments from one of the hosts of Evolution, Triple H, the box office success means a lot to the company. He does not necessarily think that there should be an all-women event or an all-men event down the road. The success determines what the WWE creative decides next with this show that turned out to be indeed special, (courtesy sescoops.com from an interview with Sky Sports)

“It doesn’t matter if that’s Raw, Smackdown, NXT, Wrestlemania. So can they have their own event? Can it be a mainstay? Yes, and if our fans want it and it’s the right thing then we’ll give it to them. The WWE universe will dictate to us what the approach is.”

As per the fans’ reactions, they were thrilled to have such a night at the Veterans Memorial Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The Charlotte-Becky Lynch Last Woman standing match worked as a slobber-knocker for them. So the audience definitely wants a follow up rather than the controversial edition that WWE Crown Jewel was. Hopefully, WWE management is listening and do the needful assuring the same.