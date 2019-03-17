Rumour: WWE has big planning with Finn Balor for Wrestlemania 35

As much as it was a pleasant scene for him, WWE Universe was in the completely opposite mood. They thought of Finn Balor getting a big Wrestlemania match with the Intercontinental Championship on the line. Now he could not have so without the title. Also, the WWE creative team may not be interested either to host a repetitive lineup.

But the Balor Club supporters don't need to lose hopes as Wrestlevotes suggests that title drop was bound to have. WWE has some big plans around the first-ever Universal Champion for the Wrestlemania. Here's what the source has stated,

"Chatting w/ a source this morning. One notable quote: “I’m figuring they took the IC off of Finn for a reason, I think they have something for him at Mania”

Finn Balor competed in a triple threat match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 34. He and Seth Rollins challenged the Miz for the mid-card title where Rollins became the winner. Apparently, the WWE officials are not willing to use Balor in the same capacity. He can rather jump into the main event scene!

There's a fair chance that Finn Balor might end up getting into the Universal Championship match at Wrestlemania 35. In that case, it will become a triple threat also involving Balor and Rollins. A big reason for changing one of the main event match lineups has also been revealed in the recent rumour roundups.

Vince McMahon has inserted Charlotte Flair into the WWE Raw women's championship considering that the champion Ronda Rousey is leaving after Wrestlemania. So afterwards Flair and Lynch may continue the program which would be adjusting to the storyline. The same can be said for Balor who is getting added to the prime title picture to drag the storyline with Rollins once Lesnar leaves WWE around April.

Well, this is just a rumour as there could be an alternate plan in-store. Previously, the speculations suggested that Finn Balor would compete against The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 35. Who knows if WWE officials have decided of culminating The Deadman vs. The Demon King matchup a reality?

We are likely to get an update on the situation when the next episode of WWE Raw airs from Chicago.