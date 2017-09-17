Rumour: WWE might change the main event of Wrestlemania 34

Bengaluru, September 17: We had reported earlier that what could be in store for the main event of Wrestlemania 34. It is most likely going to happen between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. The beast’s WWE contract might end on the night and hence Reigns will receive yet another championship reign by defeating the beast incarnate.

Now, Roman Reigns is quite familiar when it comes to feature in the main event of Wrestlemania. In fact, he is one of those rare superstars in the company who had been fortunate enough to receive it in three straight years and not get defeated.

Going by the earlier speculations, he would have featured in another main event and earn the win, too. This is bound to make things quite predictable to the fans. So, trying to establish The Big Dog as the franchise figure for the umpteenth time might just cause a backfire for the company.

This might be the reason why the creative is thinking to change the main event of Wrestlemania 34. According to a report from Wrestling News World, the creative team is completely split into halves while making this match between Reigns and Lesnar. Some are still willing to go with it whereas some intend to replace the match.

A recent report from the Facebook page of The 434 also suggested that John Cena is being considered into the mix. He will return to the main event spotlight at Wrestlemania after 5 long years to challenge either Reigns or Lesnar on that night. Or else, a “passing the torch” match might also be organized between Cena and Reigns.

However, we should remember that when it comes to the 'showcase of immortals’, Vince McMahon is the one to make the final call. So, despite what the creative intends the earlier planned Roman Reigns Vs Brock Lesnar match might be kept intact.

But, it surely is not going to get favored by the fans. Previously, a similar matchup took place at Wrestlemania 32 where Vince’s favorite, Roman Reigns got a coronation by dethroning The Game, Triple H.

But, it turned out to be one of the worst main events due to its predictability. This might get worse now that the fans are even angrier with Reigns after he retired The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 33.