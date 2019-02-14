Rumour: WWE to miss four marquee names at Wrestlemania 35

These marquee stars are the ones who made this event very unique. Hence, this could cause a major blow to the current planning of the WWE for the biggest event of the year.

The four names expected to miss the Show of Shows are:

-The Undertaker

-Triple H

-John Cena

-Roman Reigns

We previously killed a rumour on The Undertaker's potential exit from the WWE. However, he is still not set to feature in the match card of Wrestlemania 35.

Reports from Wrestling Observer hints that The Deadman may not compete on April 7 as he is not booked for that date. But, there’s still a long way to go for the biggest event of the year hosted by WWE. So we can still expect the most successful superstar of this stage to show up in a surprise capacity and feature in a segment.

Even in the last year’s edition, The Undertaker came out of retirement to be a part of the show. This leaves us with a ray of hope about him.

Sports Illustrated gave an update on Triple H’s injury and they say he may not recover before Wrestlemania 35. The Game tore his pectoral muscle back in November and underwent a surgery to fix the issue. The recovery process from this type of injury is estimated for six months. So, that rules out Triple H from the 'showcase of immortals’.

As for John Cena, he is busy with his next Hollywood venture. The movie named 'Playing With Fire’ is on the floors in Canada and has booked the former WWE franchise player until April 1. So it eliminates him to be part of any storyline angle for the Wrestlemania 35 season. He can’t make any appearances on either WWE Raw or Smackdown to set up any bout. So, that possibly rules him out as well.

Roman Reigns has no chance whatsoever to be back in time for Wrestlemania 35. In fact, he is in no condition to make his return perhaps for the whole of 2019. The life-threatening, Leukemia will keep this man who was part of the main event match for the past four years out of the equation. Vince McMahon already acknowledged how things have been tough for WWE to run things without the current franchise player. We expect Becky Lynch to fill the void with all the hype around her.