Rumour: WWE Network will not broadcast the Starrcade event

Bengaluru, October 27: To the pleasure of the WWE Universe, the Starrcade event’s return was announced. It will be a Smackdown-exclusive show just after the Survivor Series PPV passes by.

On November 23rd, the infamous show is set to return at Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina. It used to be the original home of the show back in the WCW days.

Now, bringing back the Starrcade event meant nostalgia for the fans since it was the biggest event in the calendar of WCW promotion an event close to Wrestlemania. Numerous Raw superstars and some of the legendary WWE names will be on the show during that night.

The Hardy Boyz were confirmed for the show. Plus, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are scheduled to take on the Rock n Roll express at the Starrcade event. The Nature Boy, Ric Flair and Ricky 'the Steamboat’ Dragon are also expected to show their presence.

The event is certainly not going to be a PPV since it’s not happening on a Sunday. But, since this is a big event, we expected this one to be a WWE Network exclusive show which means this would have been a televised show.

If the reports from cagesideseats.com are to true then Starrcade will not be streamed live on the WWE Network. Considering how trustworthy the source is, the returning event might just be another house show which can only be seen by the fans in attendance.

Needless to say that it is bad news for the WWE fans who might not get to see it on television. No updates regarding the streaming of the event are available on WWE.com, as well. Considering this will be a special show on the Thanksgiving weekend, the fans will be barred from seeing a blockbuster show on TV.

Apart from the earlier mentioned appearances, these are the scheduled matches for the night:

WWE Championship Steel Cage Match

Jinder Mahal Vs Shinsuke Nakamura

SmackDown Women’s Championship Steel Cage Match

Natalya Vs Charlotte Flair

United States Championship Triple Threat Match

AJ Styles Vs Baron Corbin vs. Rusev

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Texas Tornado Match

The New Day Vs The Usos

Other Matches

Bobby Roode Vs Dolph Ziggler

Breezango Vs Aiden English Vs Mike Kanellis