Rumour: WWE officials yet to finalize No Mercy main event

Bengaluru, September 24: There will be dual main events for this year’s edition of the No Mercy PPV. John Cena and Roman Reigns will square off in a battle of the franchises. On the other hand, Brock Lesnar will defend his Universal Championship against Braun Strowman in another first-ever matchup.

Since the latter one is the title match, it is expected to be the final main event of tonight’s PPV event. It means this title match will go on to the last of the match card to close the evening. It is certain that both of these two superstars will rip each other apart during the match.

Ever since the match was made official, the fans started to speculate the possible outcome of the match. The possible Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns showdown at Wrestlemania suggested that the beast will hold on to his title whereas Strowman is on a roll, right now and will suit with the title more than anybody.

On the other hand, reports from SportsKeeda.com suggested that Strowman will end up having one short title reign following No Mercy. The beast will eventually come back and regain his title at Royal Rumble, next year. This will keep the main event of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar intact for Wrestlemania 34.

Above of these the reliable source, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggested that WWE officials have not finalized the outcome of the match, yet. There are still two-time slots available for the main event of No Mercy which indicates the final planning is undone, yet. These are his comments:

"Basically, there are two times listed for the main event. That doesn't mean they're gonna mean they're gonna do a finish and have another match. Basically, Vince hasn't decided what to do yet or he has decided but he doesn't want anyone to know."

It might be the case that Vince McMahon has a major surprise waiting for us and hence he does not want to let anybody know about the finish of the match, as well. So, the source stated the following as per a second thought,

"I think that he's gonna make his decision late in the day on Sunday. So I guess maybe don't put any money on that match if you think you know what the finish is because I think that's gonna be one of those top-secret finishes style matches."

Whatever, the decision is going to be, it’s evident that the match is going to be 'one of a kind’ between two behemoth superstars in the WWE.