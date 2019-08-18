Rumour: WWE plan to host second women’s Hell in a Cell match

Hell in a Cell pay-per-view is slated to return on October 6 at the Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California and it could have a women’s division match on the card inside the infamous steel structure. The two participants could be Sasha Banks and the current WWE Raw women’s champion, Becky Lynch. They are likely to be involved in a stretched feud for weeks to come after what transpired during this past Monday Night Raw after the much-talked return took place.

Natalya was in the ring to talk about her late great father Jim 'The Anvil’ Neidhart and that's when Sasha Banks entered the scene to beat her down. Becky Lynch ran down to save Natalya, but found herself helpless to some chair shots coming her way. One of those blows even accidentally hit the back of her head which could have caused some serious injury. This already set the ground work for a rivalry that could have real-life heat in it.

Additionally, the rumours suggest that this feud between the two former 'Four-Horsewomen’ faction members might culminate inside a Hell in a Cell. Both these women are pioneers of the female roster that have contributed to the women’s Evolution. They deserve an opportunity to steal the show on such a given condition where they can showcase their wrestling skills.

IWNerd.com have also predicted that this match should happen in the October PPV event,

“It seems obvious that Becky and Sasha's feud is not going to be a one-off. It is likely going to span for at least a couple of PPV events. The next PPV after Clash of Champions is Hell in a Cell, which I think makes things interesting. My gut says that we are going to see Sasha vs Becky in a Hell in Cell match. Based on what we saw on RAW, this is going to be a physical feud, which I think would be a great fit for the Cell.”

But before this match, Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch could happen at the very next PPV, Clash of Champions, set to take place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on September 15. The storyline is expected continue even after that bout to set up a second match inside the demonic steel structure which has all the potential to steal the show.

If WWE plans this match then it would be only the second time that two women will step inside the Hell in a Cell structure. Back in 2016, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks competed in the inaugural match which was also the main-event match of the concerned PPV show. The match, however, was a big letdown to many of the fans. Also, Banks will make history of her own if the match happens as she could be part of both the women’s division gimmick matches under this category.