Rumour: WWE reschedules Backlash 2019 due to Saudi Arabia show

The post-Wrestlemania PPV is set for May 19 in the form of Money in the Bank whereas the next one should have been Backlash on June 16. There have been multiple advertisements of the show which is no more listed on the current programming schedule of WWE Network. Apparently, that has been canceled entirely as per the recent reports.

Socaluncensored.com has confirmed the cancellation of Backlash PPV 2019 edition. The show returned on WWE programming back in 2016 and for the first time in three years and will be seen missing from WWE Network special programmes' list, as per the report. Additionally, they have also expounded upon the exact reason why the show needed to be pulled off.

Originally, the Saudi Arabia show scheduled on 3rd May could have been the first post-Wrestlemania PPV instead of Money in the Bank. Later, it got pushed back to June 7, leaving a gap of only 9 days with Backlash on June 16. WWE officials are not in favor to host two back to back pay-per-views within such short timespan. Hence they had to withdraw the event.

We should note that it is the rarest in WWE where they have booked a venue and filed paperwork to host a PPV but yet had to cancel it. Here's more from the source,

"The Backlash pay-per-view WWE had scheduled for San Diego on June 16, 2019, has been canceled. The reason for the cancellation is due to the promotion’s next Saudi Arabia event being moved to June 7, 2019, and not wanting to have pay-per-view events nine days apart according to a source in WWE.

The Backlash pay-per-view was never officially announced by WWE but it was listed on the promotion’s touring schedule, on court paperwork WWE filed, and San Diego’s Pechanga Arena had listed it on their event calendar with updated graphics. WWE also created a webpage for it at wwe.com/wwe-backlash-san-diego which now leads to an “access denied” message rather than a page not found message."

It is interesting to mention that WWE hosted Super Show Down, Evolution, Crown Jewel and Survivor Series within a timespan of six weeks over 2018 October-November. It's not something odd to get an overdose of WWE PPVs. However, McMahon and Co. may be looking forward to trimming down the event lists in comparison to last year.

Meanwhile, Wrestling Observer Newsletter has noted that WWE may bring back Backlash into the schedule. The new host town could be Tacoma, Washington with the PPV slotted for June 23. However, this can’t be considered as a concrete update. Even the Saudi Arabia show on June 7 is neither confirmed on WWE Network and nor is the June 8 NXT Takeover event. Currently, the June schedule of WWE programming looks to be in a complete mess.

Nothing is confirmed until and unless WWE officially advertises anything in the coming weeks.