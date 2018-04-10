Rumour: WWE Smackdown Live to hire a new General Manager

The chances of the same occurred when Daniel Bryan was medically cleared to get back into in-ring competition. This was just before Wrestlemania when the tug of war between the former WWE World Champion and the medical team of the WWE ended. The chief doctor showed the green light to the leader of the YES movement to compete in matches again.

This led to the tag team matchup hosted at Wrestlemania 34 where Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon teamed up to take on Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon. The authority figures picked up the win to the delight of the crowd and as a result the two heels were fired from Smackdown, permanently. Going forward, Bryan will focus more on his wrestling career which is why he should stop doing the duties of the general manager.

According to the reports of stillrealtous.com, the backup name for this spot has already been chosen and none other than, Jeff Jarrett will become the new general manager of Smackdown Live. During the Wrestlemania weekend, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Road Dogg.

Going forward, he may be the head-official of the blue brand. This man was a highly reputed creative team head in the TNA Impact promotion. So, his ideas can make Smackdown Live, more enriched. More updates were given by the source,

“Jarrett has kept quiet regarding his future with WWE beyond the Hall of Fame, but it’s worth noting that Kurt Angle was in the same position last year, and ultimately he became the Raw General Manager the day after WrestleMania.”

A post shared by Jeff Jarrett (@realjeffjarrett) on Apr 3, 2018 at 11:42am PDT

The hints of the same were given on the go-home edition of Smackdown Live in Nashville, Tennessee where he visited the WWE arena after a long time. He also posted a picture on his Instagram account indicating the same. Overall, there can’t be a better option for the GMs post than Jeff Jarrett if Daniel Bryan chooses to vacate his post.