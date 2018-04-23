Rumour: WWE star Roman Reigns suffers head injury?

The Raw roster went overseas to entertain the local fans with house show events. With just a week left for the Greatest Royal Rumble event on the WWE Network where Roman Reigns is supposed to feature in the main event.

However, that may be hanging in the balance now. On the April 18th show, he featured in a triple threat match against Elias and Braun Strowman. The very next night, he met Samoa Joe in a singles competition. It was reported by SportsKeeda.com that Roman Reigns might have picked up an injury during this match.

Apparently, he busted open his head at the end of the match. He, however was able to finish the contest successfully, but the injury did not allow him to meet and greet the fans in attendance. Instead, he cut a promo for the fans to acknowledge their presence. Check out the updates from the source,

"Towards the end of the event, Reigns took the microphone and thanked the fans, saying he had an unbelievable time in South Africa because of them. He went on to explain that he would usually greet the fans and take selfies with them post the show, but wouldn't be able to do so due to the injury he suffered during his match with Joe."

As of now, it's not clear whether it is a serious injury. If so, then the upcoming Universal Championship match will be in serious jeopardy. At the Greatest Royal Rumble event, the Wrestlemania 34 rematch is scheduled to happen between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. In addition, it is a steel cage match.

We hope that a few days rest before this match will make The Big Dog ready where he can seek redemption. But, even before that, a face-off is likely to happen on WWE Raw where the final buildup for this title match will happen. Going forward, Roman Reigns is also scheduled to face Samoa Joe at the Backlash PPV event.