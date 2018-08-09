Rumour: WWE Superstar Batista to leave Guardian of the Galaxy franchise

The full-time WWE stint continued till 2010 before he decided to quit the business. This was the time when he started to pursue a career in Hollywood. It's worth noting that Batista ascended to the top league of the superstars over the years leaving the franchise player of the WWE far behind.

Batista delivered a solid performance playing the role of Drax The Destroyer in the Marvel Universe movie series “Guardians of the Galaxy”. It landed him the fame he needed in the mainstream business. He played the role successfully in both the Vol. 1 (2014) and Vol. 2 (2017) of the Guardians of the Galaxy movie franchise.

Furthermore, Marvel has retained the same star cast for the next installment of the series and eye a release in 2020. But the popular movie franchise produced by Disney has recently been targeted on social media for the removal of director James Gunn from the next installment.

Apparently, some of his old tweets from a decade ago was brought to the forefront. These posts dealt with James Gunn allegedly joking with pedophilia that caused an uproar on social media. Mainstream media houses started making news out of it, hence it forced Disney production house to fire Gunn.

Some of the fans consider this as an extremely tough decision taken by Disney. Batista is amongst them who let his protests known about this sudden removal. He has already threatened on Twitter to rescind the movie's contract if Gunn does not remain in charge of the crew.

Later, he released a statement via ShortList claiming that he'd walk out of Guardians of the Galaxy if Marvel changes Gunn's script or does not reinstate him in the director's chair,

"Nobody's defending his tweets, but this was a smear campaign on a good man…I spoke to Chris Pratt the day after it happened and he's a bit religious so he wanted time to pray and figure it out, but I was more like: 'f**k this. This is bulls**t.' James is one of the kindest, most decent people I've met."

"Where I'm at right now is that if (Marvel) don't use that script, then I'm going to ask them to release me from my contract, cut me out or recast me…I'd be doing James a disservice if I didn't."

Most of the Hollywood experts believe that we may have seen the last of Batista playing the entertaining character of Drax. These harsh comments in support of good friend James Gunn will shorten his movie career. However, as of now Batista is still in the plans for the third part of the movie.