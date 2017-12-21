Rumour: WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler to retire?

Bengaluru, December 21: WWE's current US Champion Dolph Ziggler hinted of walking away from the company earlier this week on Smackdown Live.

This is the second time in the week, we have received news of a WWE Superstar hint on retirement. Earlier, it was Natalya from Smackdown Live who cut a promo at the Clash of Champions PPV indicating that her WWE career might be over after failing to win the women’s championship.

The champ Ziggler was supposed to celebrate his title win at the Clash of Champions PPV on the show and It was great to see him getting a much-deserved title opportunity in the triple threat contest against Baron Corbin and Bobby Roode.

It turned out to be a slobber-knocker opener for the evening where the former world champion shocked the world by winning the title which was said to save his career which has been on a decline for a while now. But, on Smackdown, he stated that he is too good for the title and the title doesn't deserve him and walked off.

Over the years, he has accomplished a lot by winning the world championship and IC titles for multiple times plus he also won the Money in the Bank which indicated his greatness as a pro wrestler.

While walking away he also left the United States Championship inside the ring which is why the IWC (Internet-Wrestling Community) is going wild thinking that veteran might be parting ways with the biggest pro-wrestling promotion of the world.

WWE.com had nothing more to offer regarding this situation except for the following updates,

“After reminding the WWE Universe of what he’s done and who he is through the vintage clips, Ziggler claimed the WWE Universe didn’t deserve him, then took the United States Championship off his shoulder, placed it in the middle of the ring and left without saying anything in a very odd moment.”

This may mean nothing but a storyline angle for Dolph Ziggler on Smackdown Live gives him a strong run as the champion and it is likely that he will introduce a new altered championship belt next Tuesday night. This new audacious gimmick is expected to elevate his career with the brand new title around his waist.