Rumour: WWE to bring back The Rock on Smackdown 1000

The Capital One Arena will be hosting in where legends like The Undertaker will be in attendance on Smackdown 1000. Plus, WWE also gave updates stating that the Evolution will have a reunion on this night. Ric Flair, Randy Orton, Triple H, and Bautista will team up once again and perhaps for the last time ever. WWE even got Bautista under contract for this appearance.

It's evident that WWE is trying hard to pull out all the stops to make Smackdown 1000 a bigger success. In order to do so, they will keep a number of surprises apart from the already confirmed show-ups. Apparently, it looks like that the greatest of all-time star will also make a surprise appearance giving a pleasant surprise to the fans.

Reports are out that WWE officials have contacted The Rock for Smackdown 1000. They have published a list on WWE.com to declare that The Rock stands at number one on the list of 15 superstars who have carried the show for last 17 years. So it makes sense why The Great One should come back in his show to make the occasion look even more auspicious.

Here are the updates from stillrealtous.com,

"The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that WWE officials are trying to get The Rock to make an appearance on the show. SmackDown was originally named after The Rock’s catchphrase, and he used to call it “The Rock’s show.”

There are no words yet whether The Rock has given a positive nod to it or not. Speculations are out suggesting that WWE is trying to reach a deal with him that should run through Wrestlemania 35. He himself looks ready to feature in a match at the biggest stage. All of those future plans can have a great start with a sudden return on Smackdown Live.



Apart from the mentioned names, we expect names like Michelle McCool, Teddy Long, Vickie Guerrero, Torrie Wilson and Edge on Smackdown 1000. Plus there will be two huge tag team matches with the lineups of WWE Champion AJ Styles & Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz & Samoa Joe, and Charlotte Flair, Asuka & Naomi vs Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and The Ilconics.