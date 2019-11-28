Rumour: WWE to offer CM Punk a big-money part-time deal

The former champion was not brought in as a WWE employee and was just hired by the FOX officials to discuss the happenings in WWE on the weekly show named WWE Backstage, which airs on Wednesday nights.

He may not be set for in-ring action, but that doesn't stop the fans to speculate about his potential return to action.

Recent reports suggest that even WWE officials are intending to 'melt the ice’ between themselves and CM Punk with a slow but steady approach.

According to Slice Wrestling, WWE approved (apparently they gave blessing) FOX's hiring of CM Punk as an analyst for WWE Backstage and that eventually leads to achieving one of the main goals of WWE for 2020 which is to bring CM Punk back to the company.

CM Punk is well aware of a big-time money deal which could be waiting for him if he does return to in-ring action because of WWE’s billion-dollar TV deal with FOX and the Saudi Arabia deal which was extended till 2027.

The company might have already sent out “feelers” to the former WWE Champion about a possible in-ring return which keeps the rumours in flow that he’s interested in a proper WWE return. They will want him to return in a positive mindset because of the amount of money involved and the opportunity he’s getting in the last stint of his in-ring career.

With that being said, wwfoldschool.com carried a report from the above-mentioned source that says WWE plans to offer a 'big money part-time deal to Punk, which will see him work the major PPVs' (WrestleMania and the Saudi PPVs).

They also add that the role might see him working in a possible commentators role. (Punk has excellent mic skills and is also interested in lending his voice for the announce table).

The backstage feeling is that it’s only a matter of “when” and not “if” to see CM Punk step back as an in-ring performer. They have already set the groundwork for Punk’s return by letting Seth Rollins call him out. Punk, in return, called him a “fool” in return on WWE Backstage that was also addressed on this week’s Monday Night Raw.