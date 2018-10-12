Rumour: WWE to unveil brand new championships for women’s division

The women's division is gradually getting bigger day by day and as a result, the competitions are getting tougher. Hence, they need more opportunities to compete for. Otherwise, random matches lose significance. Adding more titles to this division is the need of the hour. WWE has already created a women's PPV event and looking at the high expectations, they will introduce new championships too.

Joe Peisich reported the same on Barnburner’s Fired Up podcast. As per him, the creative team is willing to come up with a new set of championships for the women's division. The tag team title inauguration for the women's division is on the card for quite sometimes. In addition, a mid-card title will also be launched, (courtesy ringsidenews.com)

“There were several rumours going around for I don’t know a month, a month and a half that the WWE is going to show or bring a new tag team ladies title. There are also rumours going around that eventually they want to have sort of an Intercontinental or US Title for the ladies as well.”



There are two mid-card championships present on the male roster. WWE Raw has the Intercontinental Championship, whereas Smackdown has United States Championship. These two basically make the way for a superstar for the main event picture. If not, then they actually help the certain title-holders to keep their relevance on the roster.

Introducing a similar title for the women's division should be handy for them. They will now get one more reason to go for apart from the prime women's title. The mid-card talents can elevate themselves from the current position. This might be the reason why WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis has campaigned to bring back the Divas Championship in the WWE programming.

She herself has never been fortunate enough to hold any of the women's or Divas titles despite being an integral part of the female roster during the Ruthless Aggression Era. This is where the need of another singles title is felt. Hopefully, the officials are listening and will do the needful to address the issue.

The source also revealed the potential time when we could expect it to get official on WWE programming. Women's tag team titles might also come to the scene alongside this,

“That’s news coming out that I just heard today. Look for tag titles and maybe an Intercontinental title appearing in the ladies revolution possibly by early next year.”