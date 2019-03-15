Rumour: WWE women superstars to compete in Saudi Arabia show

The promotion are expected to tour the Gulf this year as well. The first Saudi Arabia show in 2019 is likely to take place in the first week of May according to recent reports. WWE is yet to make any official announcement for this show which might see a big change on the card. There is talk that for the first time ever WWE's female superstars may compete in it.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter hinted the same, stating that the idea to let women perform in WWE is being discussed citing the global women empowerment program. If they receive a green signal for this, then it would be a revolutionary step in the history of the country that has never allowed their women to take part in outdoor sports until recent times.

We should note that WWE already broke the barriers of conservation for Saudi Arabia women by hosting the first women's division match in a non-televised show in 2017. Even at the Crown Jewel PPV, they flew Renee Young with all the male roster members to be part of the commentary team that was another first-time event.

So, we can't rule out the chances of women superstars earning another achievement when WWE visits Saudi Arabia the next time. Triple H also hinted that the door is open for the women to be part of the tour in the near future,

“While, right now, women are not competing in the event, we have had discussions about that and we believe and hope that in the next few years they will be. That is a significant cultural shift in Saudi Arabia."

WWE came up with a consolation prize for the women superstars in 2018 by hosting the Evolution pay-per-view. But this year, there is no such slot being reserved. Due to this Rajah.com reported that the All-Women event will not happen this year. This could only mean that there is no need for this show as women will get to compete in the Saudi show. Here is more to it courtesy of sportskeeda.com,

"Of course, this was the case last year but WWE left October open without a pay-per-view for this purpose, the company hasn't done the same thing this year. This means that the most women can hope for is a pay-per-view sandwiched between two other events which would only allow for around two weeks build following the previous outing."

Currently, this is just wild speculation and you should remeber WWE changes their PPV schedules very often. Only Summerslam and Survivor Series are the confirmed PPVs after Wrestlemania 35 while the remaining will be announced in due course. So, there is every chance Evolution could still happen this year despite these rumours.