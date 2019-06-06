WWE Women superstars to make history at Super ShowDown?

Both the prime titles from Raw and Smackdown will be defended on the show, while the headliner will see the first-time battle between two Icons as Goldberg squares off against The Undertaker.

Unfortunately, though, women superstars may not be able to take part in this PPV event due to Saudi Arabia’s sports rules. They were not allowed to compete at the previous WWE events in the country and the trend may likely continue as WWE did not announce any match featuring the female competitors present on the roster. But could there be a surprise in store for us when the show airs on WWE Network?

Rumours are doing the rounds about WWE arranging at least one match featuring the women to dodge the ongoing backlash over the fact that the Saudi General Sports Authority does not allow female superstars. Speculations have grown bigger as it was reported that Natalya is making the trip to Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown. Some say she is only there to give company to Renee Young who is also heading to the middle-east country for commentary.

The best of friend make the longest flights EASY✈️🖤 @ReneeYoungWWE pic.twitter.com/y3mirGBTNw — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 5, 2019

However, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp has reported that Alexa Bliss is also traveling to Saudi Arabia and it may be due to a definite reason. We could very well see first-ever televised WWE match in the country featuring two women superstars. Natalya might take on Alexa Bliss in a singles contest to make history at Super ShowDown which does not have any confirmation or buildup so to speak.

WrestleVotes also reported that the original plan was to schedule a match between Nia Jax and Natalya in Saudi Arabia before Jax was sidelined due to a knee injury. So could Alexa Bliss be heading to the PPV to replace her former best friend to take on the Queen of Harts?

Hearing news of female talent on the flight to Saudi as reported by @SeanRossSapp.



I can add that the idea months ago was for a women’s match to happen at this show. Prior to her injury, the plan was Nia Jax vs Natalya. We’ll see if any matchup happens on Friday. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 5, 2019

The current number one contender for Smackdown women’s championship has recently appeared in an interview with Sky Sports to announce that she will gladly oblige if chances arrive to compete in Saudi Arabia,

“I would love to (have a match in Saudi Arabia). I was very nervous at first with the match in Abu Dhabi because I didn’t know how we were going to be received but it was actually incredible.

"The crowd was all for our women being there and having that title match. I had an amazing time and I would love to be able to have a match in Saudi Arabia if given the opportunity.

"Because women have never competed there in any aspect there so it would be awesome to entertain there and break down barriers and it shows that our women’s evolution is global.”

The Goddess of the WWE''s previously featured in a match with Sasha Banks in Abu Dhabi in a non-televised house show. They received a warm welcome from the female spectators who encouraged them to perform more over there and break the barriers. Hopefully, a similar experience may await them at Super ShowDown to make it an unforgettable night and garner some mainstream attention, as well.