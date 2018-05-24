Rumour: WWE's women superstars to wrestle in Middle East in future

But, this revolution came to a halt when they were barred from the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia. No female performers were allowed on the show which resulted in a major fan backlash. The social media slammed the company's decision to bar the female talents.

Now, this was not something intentional. Rather, WWE did this just to stay out of controversy. As we all know, there are certain barriers for the women residing in Saudi Arabia. Until this new era, the women could not take part in active competitions. Even if they did, there were certain rules and regulations.

So, the WWE did not want to get into troubles with these rules and decided to omit it. But, hopefully, in the future, they will not have to take a tough decision like this. From next time onwards, women should perform in the Middle-east country as part of their vision 2020 program.

As per this project, undertaken by the government of the country, life should be better for the citizens. They should be given facilities they deserve. Furthermore, special attention will be given to the women of the country. They would be regular faces while attending any sporting events or even perform in it.

Here's an update on the program's aim as stated on the official website,

“Quality of Life Program 2020 is one of the Vision Realization Programs of Saudi Arabia 2030. It aims to improve the lifestyle of a person and family and to build a society in which people enjoy a balanced lifestyle, by setting up the environment necessary to support and provide new options that enhance the participation of citizens and residents in cultural, entertainment and sports activities.

The achievement of the Program objectives contributes to create many jobs and to diversify the economic activity, aiming to include Saudi cities within the list of the best cities to live in the world.”

Previously, WWE made history in this country by letting Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss compete in a match. It was the first time that two women participated in a match in Abu Dhabi. The company is likely to conduct a tour here in November, again. The female superstars could head there once more to create history, again.