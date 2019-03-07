Rumoured opponent for Roman Reigns at WWE Wrestlemania 35

As per the reports from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, The Big Dog will meet Baron Corbin at Wrestlemania 35. Corbin is perhaps the biggest reason that the flagship show faced a decline in ratings for the better part of 2018. His run as the acting general manager of the show was perhaps the most boring season in the show’s history. You can only assume the frustration among the WWE Universe if the officials put him against the poster boy of the company.

Even future advertisements from WWE also suggest the same. Roman Reigns is booked against the Lone Wolf throughout the post-Wrestlemania season. This is perhaps the biggest hint of the match becoming reality at the showcase of immortals. As much as the fans do not want to see it, WWE might make it official for Wrestlemania and another pay-per-view event later.

This week’s Raw was hosted by the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and it is the same venue for the seventh PPV event of 2019. WWE confirmed that this infamous arena will host Extreme Rules on July 14th. Two matches for the show have already been advertised which are Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns vs Baron Corbin. Also, this lineup has been kept intact for all the house shows in the near future.

Breaking: The @WWE Returns to Philadelphia on July 14 for WWE Extreme Rules Pay Per View#ExtremeRules #WWEPhilly pic.twitter.com/UhR5ezeUMf — David Malandra Jr (@David_Malandra) March 5, 2019

It would be really disappointing if Roman Reigns has to face Baron Corbin at Wrestlemania 35 which is not a 'Wrestlemania-caliber’ matchup, by any means. We can’t blame the WWE officials for such a bad booking since they were not aware of receiving the Big Dog before the April 7th show. He returned in the month of February which was the eleventh hour of the booking season.

Hopefully, WWE come up with backup plan by the time WWE Fastlane airs on WWE Network. Roman Reigns is the marquee attraction for the company and is the one who has been in four consecutive main event matches at Wrestlemania. Even names like The Rock, John Cena or even 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin do not have the same accolade. If not for Leukemia, he could have competed in a fifth main-event match in a row.