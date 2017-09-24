Rumoured schedule for Brock Lesnar after No Mercy PPV

Bengaluru, September 24: The much-anticipated clash between Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman will finally take place on September 24th. The PPV set to emanate from the City of Angels will witness a 'clash of the Titans’ affair between these two behemoths. WWE Universe wanted to see this match and is finally getting it.

Although Braun Strowman has all the momentum currently, it is reported by cagesideseats.com that Brock Lesnar is still the favorite to win the match. The beast will retain the title so that the creative team can keep the main event of Wrestlemania 34 intact between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

According to The Observer, as well, the reigning champion will retain the title at the No Mercy PPV. But, Strowman’s effort might not get belittled. Following the match, the Conqueror is all set to take some time off from the WWE, once again.

This is due to the fact that his contract with the WWE allows him to work in only a limited number of dates in the company. Considering that he was the champion, he has already worked overtime for the entire summer of 2017. So, there’s no way that his current stint is going to be extended whether he remains the champion or not.

The packed schedule for the beast, till date, might indicate the fact that WWE is well aware that Brock Lesnar might leave the company once his contract expires, next year. Wrestlemania 34 is the most likely event which might mark his very last appearance.

As for this year, the No Mercy event will witness his last match. He will show up, next year, again. It was reported by The Dirty Sheets that the box-office attraction of the WWE will not be available at the last dual brand PPV of the year, Survivor Series PPV that will take place on November 19th. John Cena is being advertised as the main attraction of the show, for now.