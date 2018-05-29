Sasha Banks wins grueling Gauntlet Match on WWE Raw to enter MITB

Seven women were announced to be part of this contest and it was a 'second chance’ for all of them. The rules of this Gauntlet Match states two women will start the match with the loser will being eliminated and the next woman will join to take on the winner.

This will continue until the last member of the announced lineup comes to a close. The last woman to gain pinfall or submission will be declared the ultimate winner of the contest. Bayley came out first to begin the Gauntlet Match. You can check out how the match happened given below.

Bayley vs. Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan was out first to take on Bayley. The match lasted for some mere seconds. The Hugger hit the Bayley-to-belly to get the win.

Bayley vs. Sarah Logan

Bayley ran into the powerhouse of the Riott Squad in the next contest. Logan dominated the match with a northern lights suplex. She followed it up with a knee only to get caught in a roll-up. This allowed Bayley to put away Sarah Logan.

Bayley vs. Ruby Riott

Bayley next collided with the leader of the Riott Squad. Riott started with knees into the mid-section of Bayley. She then thrashed Bayley’s shoulder into the ropes and delivered the Riott Kick, which finally eliminated Bayley from the contest.

Ruby Riott vs. Dana Brooke

Dana Brooke ran into to join the fray on Raw. She built a light momentum by hitting a handspring back elbow. But, Riott countered it and hit the Riott Kick to eliminate Dana Brooke.

Ruby Riott vs. Mickie James

The veteran Mickie James joined the Gauntlet Match, next. She took Ruby Riott out of the ring and hit her with a Thesz press. She later attempted a Mick Kick but failed. Riott was able to roll her up with a handful of tights to come up with another victory.

Ruby Riott vs. Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks was the final woman standing in Riott’s way. Banks hit Riott with a Powerbomb to capitalize in the early stages. The Riott Squad came out to assist their leader. But, Banks managed to keep them down. She then caught Riott with the Bank Statement. Riott had no choice but to tap out.

EXCLUSIVE: Emotions are high for @SashaBanksWWE as she reflects on becoming the last Superstar to qualify for the Women's #MITB #LadderMatch! #RAW pic.twitter.com/Rm5wxSKnKs — WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2018

With that win, The Boss has now officially entered the women’s division MITB ladder match 2018 edition. The full lineups now consists of Ember Moon, Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Lana, and Naomi. The first four are from WWE Raw while the final four are from Smackdown Live.