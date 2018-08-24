Former WWE star Great Khali hosts wrestling event in India

One such show will be hosted in the near future consisting of several names from the Impact Wrestling promotion. The main attraction of the event will be Scarlett Bordeaux. The beauty has previously visited India courtesy of The Great Khali aka a wrestling promoter. She will now visit the subcontinent for the second time.

Initial plan of the future wrestling event will be as per the recent reports. No official information is yet to be received from Khali's camp. But Wrestling Observer Newsletter came up with the update that CWE will host another show featuring International superstars and the event will take place in Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

Date and venue for the show are yet to be revealed. However, major Impact Wrestling superstars will attend the show. The names include Hernandez, Kongo Kong, Katie Forbes, Jayme Jameson, Crimson, and Samuel Shaw. All these names are considered to be veteran indie stars who now belong to WWE's rival brand.

The source also disclosed that usually these shows hosted by The Great Khali's company draw 20000 to 50000 attendance. With Scarlett Bordeaux set to make an appearance this time, these figures can certainly increase considering the venue capacity.

Speaking of Scarlett Bordeaux, she is the most sensational lady in the independent circuit. She rose to prominence courtesy of her stint in the Ring of Honor promotion. She used to work as a valet for male wrestlers. Nowadays, Impact Wrestling is trying to present her as a bold and beautiful character.

They are trying to give her a gimmick which resembles Sable. Fans consider her to be the originator of the Diva term from the 90s. This made her an internet sensation, today. She possesses all the capabilities to steal the show and thousands of hearts in the upcoming show.

Meanwhile, Impact Wrestling has taken a brilliant policy to promote their product in India. The Great Khali is a wrestling legend here who can serve them in the best way. Impact are constantly trying to break into the India market dominated by the WWE. Hosting these kinds of shows can certainly help them to fulfill the purpose.