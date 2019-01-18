Several big name stars want to leave WWE?

Subsequently, we received reports of some superstars who have already sought their release from the roster. One of the most popular Divas of all-time, Maria Kanellis is one of them alongside her husband, Mike. These two entered the WWE scene back in 2016 with a view to add more accolades to their resume.

However, Mike had to deal with some steroid issues while Maria Kanellis got pregnant. This kept them away from action for the entire time of their contract over the past two years. Even now when they are ready to be back on TV, WWE only uses them on 205 Live. The promotion have cut them off from the main roster and that was not taken well by the couple who have now reportedly requested for a release.

Here’s the update from Pro-wrestling Sheet,

“Pro Wrestling Sheet has learned Mike and Maria Kanellis recently asked for WWE officials to release them from their contracts. Sources tell us the Kanellis’ have been unhappy with the way they’ve been used in WWE for a while and finally made the decision a few weeks ago to request their releases. Mike Kanellis has also once again started selling new shirts on Pro Wrestling Tees.”

With no big plans waiting for them in future, it seems like a smart decision for Mike and Maria Kanellis. They are yet to be granted their wish as this still remains a speculation whether they indeed want to leave the company. Meanwhile, tag team contenders on Raw, The Revival have also requested to the officials for a release. They are on the flagship show for more than two years and yet to get a significant role.

All Elite Wrestling might be waiting with a lucrative deal for them, as per rumours. Recently, The Young Bucks (one of the founders of All Elite) wanted to have a dream match against The Revival to which the latter gave a positive reply. This might have solidified the fact that Dash and Dawson do not want to stay in the WWE, anymore.

Later Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reported the following (via Bodyslam.net)

“Fightful.com learned today that several within WWE were fearful that Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder were finishing up with the company. I'm careful to make sure not to say they outright asked for their releases, as I wasn't told explicitly that's what happened. Instead, I was told "has reason to be very fearful that The Revival is done or finishing up with the company" after a situation unfolded at WWE Raw.”

WWE officials are observing the entire situation and are unlikely to grant any release, anytime soon. They do not want any of their unhappy roster members to go into All Elite Wrestling and earn fame. It will seem like injustice being done to some of the talents. In case the mentioned names do not wish to perform anymore, their contracts are likely to be frozen.