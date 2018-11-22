Several changes introduced to WWE Starrcade 2018 match card

Last year, the infamous show returned as a Smackdown Live event and witnessed a major success. It was hosted in its home of North Carolina. WWE is presenting Starrcade for the second year in a row on this Saturday night.

The US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio will be the host, this year. There's a good news for those who complained about not getting TV airing of the show. WWE Network confirmed that it will air as a one-hour special show with a delayed streaming.

We have let known about the match card of Starrcade PPV weeks ahead of the show. Both WWE Raw and Smackdown Live superstars will be participating on this show making the match card a packed one. But it has recently gone through some major changes as a fallout of recent happenings on Smackdown Live.

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch was one of the headliners of the show. They were advertised to lock horns inside a steel cage over the Smackdown women's championship. But Becky Lynch could not compete due to a broken face that scrapped the cage match. Charlotte is yet to be booked against a new opponent.

AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe was another main event match for the evening. This one too was advertised to be a steel cage match for the WWE Championship. But Styles has lost the title to Daniel Bryan. Hence, the same lineup is intact for this match sans the title hanging on the balance. The new championship match is yet to be announced.

There have been changes in a couple of matches from WWE Raw, as well. The main event from the red brand was Braun Strowman in a handicap match against Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. Later the card showed the monster among men will go one-on-one against the acting general manager, Baron Corbin. But this match does not exist anymore as Strowman is out with a shattered elbow.

So, there's a new main event added to the show. A Street Fight for the Intercontinental Championship between Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose has been added to Starrcade. Rey Mysterio will challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Championship from Smackdown Live in a fantasy matchup. Other attractions from the show will be The Miz vs. Rusev and Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre.