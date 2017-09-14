Shane McMahon to face Kevin Owens in Hell in a Cell match

Bengaluru, September 14: Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens' rivalry has reached extreme levels with regard to personal matters and resolve the issue, the pair will collide in a match specifically designed for this the - Hell in a Cell - a steel prison.

Previously, Shane on his return to WWE dove off the cell at WrestleMania 32 when he faced The Undertaker on the WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon's direct orders.

Yet again his father, Mr. McMahon, who had originally suspended Shane indefinitely as SmackDown LIVE Commissioner has ordered him to fight Owens after months of tension between the pair.

Meanwhile, Owens may have unwittingly sealed his own fate after he threatened to sue Shane for laying hands on him. Mr. McMahon will now reivoke Shane's suspension temporarily and reinstate him as an in-ring competitor to let the two settle their differences in a match.

Mr. McMahon offered his hand to Owens to seal the deal between them, and Owens accepted. But KO crossed the line, by brutally battering Mr. McMahon in a vicious assault that left the WWE Universe in shock.

Owens took this battle to a whole new personal level after he viciously attacked the WWE Chairman and Shane McMahon's father Vince McMahon, whose face covered with blood aftermath.