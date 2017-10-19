Shane McMahon to return to WWE Smackdown Live next week?

Bengaluru, October 19: Shane McMahon missed Smackdown Live for the past couple of weeks as a result of what transpired at the Hell in a Cell main event. He went for a jump off the top of the cell structure that cost him big time. Sami Zayn appeared to drag Kevin Owens underneath sending Shane crashing through the table.

It was a shocker considering the existed bad blood between Zayn and Owens ever since coming to the main roster and even before that. The crowd could believe their eyes as Shane was taken out of the arena on a stretcher.

Further, we received an update on the commissioner of Smackdown Live suffering multiple broken ribs. So, he needed to stay away from WWE in order to recover. No updates were given on his comeback at that time.

Meanwhile, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens built a strong friendship on the blue brand from last week onwards. They claimed this show to be owned by them. So, Daniel Bryan became a victim of the Canadian brothers who was even taunted as a 'housewife’.

The antics continued even at the end of the show when the general manager informed that Shane McMahon will take action against the duo. He confirmed that the prodigal son of the WWE will return to the show, next week.

This turned out to be a huge relief for the fans who were quite concerned about Shane’s well-being following the death-defying jump atop of the Hell in a Cell structure. He should also address the on recent bragging of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

As a result, we can expect a tag-team-match at the Survivor Series PPV. It could be Shane teaming up with AJ Styles to take on the best friends on Smackdown. Also, this can be just a setup for the traditional tag team elimination matchup at the last dual brand PPV of the year. In that case, we might get a match between team Shane McMahon Vs team Kevin Owens.