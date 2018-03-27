Shane McMahon ruled out of WWE Wrestlemania 34

As per earlier reports, Shane McMahon was scheduled to feature in this year’s Wrestlemania match card. But, that might not be the case according to WWE News. He was set to be involved in a match after months of rivalry with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. To set this up, we saw a planned attack on the commissioner of the show, two weeks ago which sent him to the hospital.

Last week, Daniel Bryan returned to Smackdown Live to officially reveal the news of him being medically cleared to wrestle again. Plus, as the general manager of the show, he fired Owens and Zayn for their actions from a week earlier. It looked like the right decision to fire them both on the spot. But, in return, Bryan had to digest a vicious assault from the two heels.

It was clear that WWE officials were trying to arrange a tag team match for Wrestlemania 34 where the two authority figures of the blue brand would team up to take on the team of their attackers. But, as per yesterday evening’s updates given on WWE.com, Shane-O-Mac is still under observation in the hospital and in no condition to compete.

As per the official website of the company, Shane McMahon is suffering from “acute diverticulitis and an umbilical hernia.” He tried to recover from the assault by spending quality time with his family in Antigua but had to return to the United States due to an infection. Read more on the same here,

“Following the vicious assault, McMahon went to the Caribbean with his family to rest and recuperate. While there, Shane developed a massive infection due to acute diverticulitis and was hospitalized for several days in Antigua before being flown back to a New York-area hospital, where he is currently being treated with heavy doses of antibiotics.”

The article also revealed that the prodigal son of the WWE will have to undergo a surgery to get rid of the problems once his viral infections are cured. As a result, this would be for the first time that he will not be in action at Wrestlemania after his return in 2016.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter also gave an update on this situation stating that the injury picked up by Shane is legit. It’s not part of a kayfabe storyline to set up the big match mentioned above. A new contest would be announced that might be a solo outing for Daniel Bryan in New Orleans. We expect to learn more on this on tonight’s Smackdown Live.