Shawn Michaels to officiate WWE NXT Championship match

Bengaluru, October 20: The Survivor Series weekend in the month of November just got bigger with a huge announcement by WWE. It was confirmed on last night’s show of NXT that a separate title match will take place two days prior to the last dual brand PPV of the year.

As per the announcement, the NXT Champion, Drew McIntyre will defend his title against Adam Cole at San Antonio, Texas. The match will go down on November 17th which is just a day prior to another special event of NXT, NXT: WarGames. The match is set to happen at the AzTec Theatre in San Antonio, Texas.

When it comes to this particular city, only one name comes to the mind of WWE Universe and it is none other than the hometown hero, Shawn Michaels. To the delight of the fans, the WWE legend will be serving as the special guest referee for the match on that night. WWE.com confirmed the news with the following updates:

“Adam Cole and The Undisputed ERA have vowed to shock the system of NXT, and the unlawful collective will get a chance to do just that when Cole challenges NXT Champion Drew McIntyre for the title at NXT Live in San Antonio on Friday, Nov. 17.

Not only that, but San Antonio native son and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will serve as the match’s special guest referee.”

Drew McIntyre earned a lot of respect at the indie scenes after leaving WWE in the year 2014. So, earlier this year, Triple H decided him to hire back for NXT. It took him little time to reach the top and hold the NXT Championship at Summerslam weekend.

However, his celebration was short-lived as another free agent from the independent scene arrived at the scene to deliver an ambush attack to the champion. From day one, Cole and his companions had problems with Drew’s title reign. Now, he will get a shot at the title, finally.

Going into this big match, Cole sent a message directed at the reigning champion via WWE.com,

“As far as Drew, he's an impressive athlete. Drew had been chasing that NXT Championship, and he finally achieved his dream. I almost feel bad for the guy. I feel bad that after all that hard work, all the sacrifice, it's going to be taken away by me. And there's not a damn thing he can do about it.”