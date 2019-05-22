Shock return sets up WWE Championship match at Super ShowDown

Last night's Smackdown headlined The New Day’s celebration segment in honor of Big E’s comeback from a six-week hiatus. But, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn interrupted the segment and called it as overhyped. Meanwhile Zayn challenged the WWE Champion to a match, which Kofi Kingston readily obliged.

The contested barely lasted for a few minutes as Kofi countered a boot from Zayn and leveled him down with a Trouble in Paradise. But the real shocker was in-store for him after the match was finished. Dolph Ziggler made his unprecedented return to the show and laid down a vicious assault on the champ with a steel chair in hand and left him badly hurt.

"I will become #WWEChampion and each one of you will ADMIRE ME and RESPECT ME - and you will LOVE ME!!!" - @HEELZiggler #SDLive pic.twitter.com/2m7CiFD92U — WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2019

Trainers and doctors rushed to the aid of Kofi Kingston but he was still able to leave the ring on his own. Later, Dolph Ziggler re-appeared on the show to claim that he was the one who desereved Kofi’s appreciation for the 11-year wait. So he challenged Kofi Kingston at Super ShowDown for the most coveted title in WWE. This literally confirms one of the two prime title matches for the upcoming show.

WWE quietly included two more matches earlier this week to make the match card of Super ShowDown look like a stacked one. First up, The Demon version of Finn Balor is set to make its way back into WWE to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Andrade. Most of the fans and critics think this is an unnecessary call for this protected character of WWE as he only performs on special occasions.

But then again, Saudi Arabia shows are the biggest in terms of receiving lucrative paychecks. So no matter what, we can expect to see high-caliber matches with lesser buildup. Another such battle will feature two monsters when Braun Strowman collides with Bobby Lashley. These two are likely to showcase a war at Super ShowDown 2019.

Here is how the match card stands for now:

Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon

Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler (WWE Championship match)

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (WWE Universal Championship Match)

'Demon’ Finn Balor vs. Andrade (Intercontinental Championship Match)

50-Man Battle Royal that has names included: Buddy Murphy, Robert Roode, Aleister Black, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Cedric Alexander, Baron Corbin, Elias.

Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman

The Undertaker vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

Randy Orton vs. Triple H