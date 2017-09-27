WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: September 26, 2017

New Delhi, Sep 27: Less than two weeks away from the brand-exclusive Hell in a Cell PPV, we have witnessed a packed edition of Smackdown Live, last night.

There was a big main event stored for the night alongside the hype ups for the upcoming PPV show. Check out the results from the show hosted by the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Kevin Owens kicked off this week’s Smackdown Live to call out Shane McMahon. He instead got Sami Zayn confronting him to address the cowardly acts.

This led the general manager to come out to the ring and book these two men in the main event match. He also informed that Shane McMahon will be present later the night to have a face-off with Owens.

Baron Corbin had a singles contest against Tye Dillinger with AJ Styles sitting at the commentary table. In the middle of the match, Corbin went outside and threw water in Styles’ face. He also pushed Dillinger onto Styles that earned him a count out victory over his opponent. Corbin demanded a US title match at Hell in a Cell and received it following the segment.

Rusev had a celebration in Bulgarian style and received an honor from his fellow countryman. Aiden English was present in the ring to sing the national anthem of Bulgaria but suffered a brutal RKO, out of nowhere at the hands of Randy Orton. The Viper connected with a second RKO to Rusev to the delight of the crowd.

Charlotte Flair had a singles contest against Carmella with Ellsworth tied in a dog-leash at the ring-post. The princess of Staten Island was on the verge to pick up the win with a superkick but Charlotte backfired with a big boot to get the pinfall. Following the match, Smackdown women’s champion, Natalya came out to deliver a promo on Charlotte to end the segment.





Dolph Ziggler came out dressed as The Undertaker. The crowd literally marked out with the gong. Bobby Roode interrupted the insult to the legend and proposed a match at the Hell in a Cell PPV. The New Day also proposed to defend the tag team titles inside the infamous structure against The Usos after the latter team defeated The Hype Bros in a tag team match, once again.

Jinder Mahal mocked Shinsuke Nakamura for the third consecutive week. This time, the Artist came out and attacked the WWE Champion. He shoved the Singh Brothers off the ring and connected with his pendant move, Kinshasa on Jinder.





Kevin Owens had the main event match against Sami Zayn in the final segment of Smackdown. The heel superstar started a brutal assault on Sami by delivering a powerbomb outside the ring.

The match was a declared a no contest after which Shane McMahon came out to attack his Hell in a Cell opponent. But, Owens decided to run away through the crowd to close the show.