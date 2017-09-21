Smackdown's Charlotte Flair hints at second heel change

Bengaluru, September 21: There’s no doubt that Charlotte Flair is the most athletic female superstar on the female roster, right now. She was born to become a champion in this business. Her father still holds the record for most number of title reigns and may be oneday, Charlotte could surpass that.

Apart from the accomplishments that The Queen has earned during her short career on the main roster, she is also a bonafide heel. She does not have to work hard to play such an obnoxious role on TV since this one too was god-gifted to her.

Her father, Ric Flair is known as “The dirtiest player in the game” for a reason. Apparently, Charlotte took forward the legacy by portraying as the biggest villain on the Raw roster, at one point. She was so good at her job that the company had no choice but to keep her the champion on four different occasions.

The cornerstone of the Women’s Revolution has revealed on her heel gimmick in a recent interview with Ottawa Citizen. She stated that despite her villainous gimmick, some of the crowd used to cheer for understanding her role but she stuck in bringing out the meanest streak to overshadow them. Check out her comments:

"It was about committing to being 'Yeah, I'm Ric Flair's daughter, yeah the dirtiest player in the game, yeah I'm entitled, yeah I got here without having to do anything. Now I just know how to turn up"

Now, as we all know, a drastic change to her character was observed following her move to Smackdown Live during the Superstar Shakeup. Coming to the blue brand, she started acting as a babyface but in this interview, she clarified that it might be for momentary reasons,

"...it's more me trying to figure out how that works and staying true to my character regardless of what side I'm on. I do feel more comfortable as a heel, but I'm taking the babyface challenge on as much as I can"

In case you didn’t know, Charlotte was forced to take a face-turn since there was lack of babyface female stars, at that point. The creative had no choice but to make a transition into her role to keep the ratio similar between heels and faces. But, it’s a certain indication that “second nature” is about to show her true colors by turning on against someone, soon.