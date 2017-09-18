Smackdown tag team champion member Kofi Kingston suffers injury

Bengaluru, September 18: The Smackdown tag team championships changed hands yet again on last edition of Smackdown Live. It was a Sin City Street Fight in Las Vegas between The Usos and The New Day for the title, the reigning champions’ momentum was ruined by The Unicorns who became four-time champions on the show.

The officials want them to become the all-time greatest tag team champions in the WWE and hence will give them as many as title reigns in the future. But, just after the win, the new champions suffered a major roadblock as the injury season as one of their members was stung by the injury bug.

Smackdown roster flew down to Honolulu, Hawaii for a live event, where The New Day was scheduled to feature in a match against the team of Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. Representing the champs Kofi Kingston and Big E took part in it where the high-flying superstar Kofi suffered a leg injury.

Apparently, the veteran WWE performer headed for a high-risk offense from the top rope. He botched the cross-body move and landed hard on his knees on the mat. As reported by wrestlingINC.com, Kofi Kingston started limping on the scene.

He was able to finish the match being a professional wrestler but was not able to go back to the locker room on his own. Rather, the medical staffs came down to help him towards backstage. The injury was legit according to the source and no selling move, whatsoever.

No more updates of the suffered concussion are available. WWE is yet to address the same. Hopefully, we get to know more of this in the upcoming edition of Smackdown Live.

The injury has occurred at a worse time since Xavier Woods of the New Day is suffering from a leg injury, as well. It means only Big E of the three is fit to go. We can only hope that this injury if not much fatal one and Kofi will be back in action in no time.