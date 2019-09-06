Spoiler: Big title change expected at WWE Clash of Champions 2019

As mentioned above, the Architect will have to pull off double duties on the same night by putting the tag team championships, on the line. Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler won a Tag Team Turmoil match took place to determine the number one contenders for the Raw Tag Team Championships. So they will be having a match with the champions, as well.

If the reports are any indications then WWE will use the recently formed alliance to fuel up the Clash of Champions main event. The unusual team of Ziggler and Roode are pretty favorites at this point to leave the PPV with Raw tag team titles. This, in turn, could add more ingredients to the Universal Championship storyline.

As per the reports of Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ziggler and Roode will not only challenge Rollins & Strowman for the RAW Tag Team Championships at WWE Clash of Champions 2019 but also end up winning those belts. A right away push is stored for this duo since losing the tag belts can create more rivalry between the two main-event players. Here's more update from the veteran wrestling journalist, (courtesy wwfoldschool.com)

“They tried to make Robert Roode and Ziggler into a team in one night as tag team title challengers and probably winners because you’ve gotta figure that Strowman and Seth aren’t going to be long-term champions, but you’ve gotta think that they’ll implode and those guys will win to set up the match later in the show against each other.”

Meanwhile, the team of Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler will continue to pick up momentums in their favor. They might be used by the creative team to fill up the void created by the veteran Usos following an arrest incident. Until the twins return, the show-off and the man with the Glorious gimmick should rule the tag team division.

They have already defeated a few formidable teams on their way to the tag team turmoil win in the following manner,

– The Viking Raiders defeated The B-Team

– The Viking Raiders & The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) get eliminated due to Double DQ.

– Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode defeated Lucha House Party

– Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode defeated Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins

– Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode defeated The Revival

– Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode defeated Heavy Machinery

The number one contenders have knocked out the former tag champs, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder on this week's Raw in a traditional tag team action. Also, they have helped the OCs to beat up Rollins and Strowman. It must have increased their confidence as the title change seems imminent considering the buildup of the main event match of Clash of Champions depends on it. Without the tag title change, the feud between Rollins and Strowman may not have a proper culmination at the PPV event.