Spoiler for Crown Jewel main event, WWE Hall of Famer’s role revealed

By Raja
WWE Crown Jewel poster (image courtesy WWE.com)
Bengaluru, November 2: WWE host yet another global PPV event within a span of a month tonight. Crown Jewel will be hosted at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia live on the WWE Network. Legends will be performing on the show in some big matchups and there will be multiple championship matches as well as a World Cup Tournament.

Assumptions are that the marquee tag team match will be the main event of Crown Jewel. D-Generation X vs. Brothers of Destruction should be the match that closes this PPV event tonight. Tons of rumours are doing the rounds about the potential outcome of the match. Fans do expect fallouts from this historic bout that could set up an Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels bout at Survivor Series or Wrestlemania 35.

However, there should not be any storyline development for this particular angle, for now. A reliable source has come up with an update on this match. PWInsider.com reported that not even one single participant of this match has been booked to appear on this upcoming edition of WWE Raw. Hence, we expect this match to have a clean finish to end the angle for good.

The Undertaker was defeated by Triple H, at WWE Super Show Down. So we consider a sweet revenge by The Brothers of Destruction at Crown Jewel when the pick up the win against a returning D-Generation X. We also received an update on another returnee on tonight’s show. Hulk Hogan will make his much-anticipated return on WWE TV.

WWE.com has named the Immortal One in their Crown Jewel official superstar’s list meaning that his comeback is evident. However, there might not be a nWo (New World Order) reunion. According to the same source, Hulk Hogan will be the host of the show. Hence, the Hall of Famer is expected to open the PPV event with a promo segment.

Previously, WWE wanted to make an official announcement about Hulk Hogan being the host of Crown Jewel. But they did not want any further backlash from the fans as Hulk was involved in a racism scandal incident. We will see how the audience react when he finally returns on TV in a place outside the United States.

    Read more about: wwe wwe raw wwe crown jewel
    Story first published: Friday, November 2, 2018, 13:30 [IST]
